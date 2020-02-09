Gov. DeSantis appoints Dane Eagle as executive director of Florida DEO

The Department of Economic Opportunity has been facing backlash for months because of problems with its unemployment website.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed a new executive director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. This, after DEO Chief Ken Lawson resigned from the position earlier this week.

For nearly six months, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has faced scrutiny and backlash because of ongoing problems with its website and unemployment process.

As thousands of Floridians lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they also faced setbacks, hurdles, miscommunications and long wait times to apply for and receive unemployment benefits from the state.

Dan Eagle, a Florida State Representative and House Majority Leader, has been appointed as the new executive director of the DEO.

"Leader Eagle is an experienced legislator, a family man, and the right choice to lead DEO,” DeSantis said. “The Department has suffered some setbacks, but I have no doubt that Dane is up to the task. He is personable, enjoys broad bipartisan support, and I look forward to the many successes to come. Casey and I also congratulate Dane and his wife Brooke on the birth of their first child."