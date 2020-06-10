Gov. DeSantis to hold press conference in The Villages

He will be joined by Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz.

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be at the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood in The Villages at noon Tuesday.

He will be holding a press conference and be joined by Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz.

Last week, the governor announced the state would receive more than 6.4 million rapid antigen COVID-19 tests.

DeSantis said Tuesday, Sept. 29, the US Department of Health and Human Services was sending tests directly to all long-term care and nursing homes and then more tests would be sent to the state to distribute.

The governor says 800 facilities have already gotten their tests and were expecting 420,000 tests by Oct. 2.

The rapid antigen tests provide results in about 15 minutes.

What other people are reading right now: