BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday he filed a petition with the state Supreme Court for a grand jury to review school safety measures, on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Parkland school shooting.

“As the one-year anniversary of one of the darkest days in Florida history approaches, it’s clear more needs to be done,” DeSantis said, announcing his decision in Broward County on Wednesday. “What’s truly devastating is that the tragedy in Parkland was avoidable."

He said he requested the statewide grand jury to investigate "school safety practices and failures occurring around the state and to identify measures to improve the safety of our students.”

The grand jury will investigate safety measures across the state and whether local officials are following school-related safety laws.

On Feb. 14, 2018, 17 people were killed and 17 wounded in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

