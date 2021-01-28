x
Florida

Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference at state Capitol

He is expected to speak at 9 a.m. ET.
Credit: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP
Florida governor Ron DeSantis answers questions during a press conference touting the expanded rollout of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, at Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital in Longwood, Fla., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak at Florida's Capitol Thursday morning. 

No details on what the governor would be discussing at this morning's news conference were immediately available. 

Over the past few weeks DeSantis has been making stops across the state announcing an expanded partnership with Publix pharmacies in administering COVID-19 vaccinations to Florida seniors. A total of 261 Publix stores in 20 counties currently offer vaccinations, although appointment slots fill up fast. You can get more information here.

On Wednesday, DeSantis announced communities throughout the state would be getting COVID-19 vaccination pop-up sites. He made the announcement right here in Tampa Bay as one opened in Sun City Center. This, in an effort to continue expanding vaccination options to seniors. 

