Gov. DeSantis suspends criminal charges for people, businesses that violated local COVID-19 restrictions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis says anyone or any business that was or could be charged or arrested for violating local government COVID-19 restrictions is being given clemency for 60 days.
The governor's new executive order is expected to be a precursor to a statewide full pardon to people or businesses that were subject to criminal non-violent sentences or penalties for COVID-19 restriction violations.
Until the June 16 meeting of the Board of Executive Clemency, however, DeSantis issued this temporary reprieve.
This executive order follows one DeSantis issued in March that put a retroactive end to local governments collecting fines for individuals or businesses violating COVID-related restrictions. DeSantis also stated in this new executive order he intends to make another statewide remission of fines.
Back in September 2020, the governor put a stop to local governments collecting fines from individuals who violated local mask mandates.
Neither executive order applies to assisted living facilities, hospitals or other health care providers.
Executive order 21-116 takes effect immediately. You can read the full order here.
