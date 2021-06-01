'Perpetrators must face the full weight of the law': Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to violence at US Capitol

The governor's sentiments are joined by several Florida Republican leaders who are among those either evacuating or sheltering in place.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a supporter of President Donald Trump, is calling the storming of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump supporters "unacceptable."

He's referencing the hoards of people who have sent the U.S. Capitol into lockdown over protesting the counting of Electoral College votes that would affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

“Violence or rioting of any kind is unacceptable and the perpetrators must face the full weight of the law. The Capitol Police do an admirable job and I thank them for their hard work," DeSantis told 10 Tampa Bay.

The governor's sentiments are joined by several Florida Republican leaders who are among those either evacuating or sheltering in place.

Sen. Marco Rubio called the situation "anti-American anarchy," while Rep. Vern Buchanan called the acts "sickening and unacceptable.

The National Guard and other federal agencies have been activated to contain the scene as President Trump has begun calling for peace and for his supporters "you have to go home."

Amid violence, Trump is still falsely attesting that he won the 2020 presidential election. Trump's Former Attorney General Bill Barr and a federal cybersecurity agency said there was no evidence of fraud in the 2020 election.

What other people are reading right now: