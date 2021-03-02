Gov. DeSantis sends condolences to families of FBI agents shot in South Florida

"This is yet another painful reminder of the sacrifice made by our law enforcement," Gov. DeSantis said.

SUNRISE, Fla. — Two FBI agents were killed and three wounded Tuesday after a standoff with a shooter in South Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered condolences to the agents and their families on Twitter.

"@FLCaseyDeSantis and I offer our sincere condolences to the families of the two FBI agents who were killed while serving a warrant in Sunrise, and also wish those agents wounded a speedy recovery. This is yet another painful reminder of the sacrifice made by our law enforcement."

The confrontation in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise marked one of the bloodiest days in FBI history in South Florida and among the deadliest nationally as well.

The fallen agents have been identified as Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger.

"Every day, FBI special agents put themselves in harm’s way to keep the American people safe," FBI Director Christopher Wray wrote in a statement.

"Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country. The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery. We continue to stand by our FBI Family, and the families of these special agents, in the days to come, bringing every resource we can to get through this together."

Florida State University President John Thrasher also tweeted condolences. Thrasher said Special Agent Alfin was an alumnus of FSU and graduated from there in 2007.

