Gov. DeSantis: 81,000 children in Florida to receive free books

He was joined by House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to make the announcement.

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Gov. Ron DeSantis says 81,000 school-age children will receive free books throughout the state to improve literacy in Florida.

Previous story below:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to speak Tuesday morning in the Florida Panhandle.

DeSantis will be joined by House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

The news conference is set for 10 a.m. at Riversink Elementary School in Crawfordville.

The governor's office has not released information indicating what DeSantis may be speaking about.

On Monday, DeSantis had strong words for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision to rescind emergency use authorization for two monoclonal antibody drugs — Regeneron and Eli Lily.

In a statement, he called the reversal "sudden and reckless."

“This indefensible edict takes treatment out of the hands of medical professionals and will cost some Americans their lives," DeSantis said in a news release. "There are real-world implications to Biden’s medical authoritarianism – Americans’ access to treatments is now subject to the whims of a failing president.”

The FDA says the drugs are no longer authorized for use in the United States because they are not effective against the COVID-19 omicron variant.

If the drugs prove effective against future variants, the FDA said it could reauthorize their use.

DeSantis has heavily promoted antibody drugs as a signature part of his administration's COVID-19 response, setting up infusion sites and lauding them at news conferences, while opposing vaccine mandates and other public health measures.

The drugs are not a substitute for vaccination and are generally reserved for people who are the most vulnerable, including seniors, transplant recipients and those with conditions like heart disease and diabetes.