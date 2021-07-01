Gov. DeSantis urges President Biden to help get internet access to Cuba

This comes as thousands of Cubans are taking part in anti-government protests.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote a letter to President Joe Biden on Wednesday asking his administration to help get internet access to the people of Cuba.

“I write to urge you to assist in providing Internet access to the people of Cuba standing up against communist oppression and demanding a voice after decades of suffering under the yoke of a cruel dictatorship,” DeSantis said in the letter.

DeSantis goes on to say internet access would be a critical tool for the people of Cuba as they "stand up against the repressive Communist government."

In cities across South Florida, and even here in Tampa, people are taking to the streets in support of historic anti-government protests.

The second most populous country in the Caribbean has not seen such government dissent since 1959 — when Fidel Castro led a revolution that overthrew then-president Fulgencio Batista. Since then, the Communist Party has been able to hold on to power, despite decades of U.S. sanctions.

So, how did Cuba get to this point?

For starters, the protests are reportedly being linked to high prices of goods and food shortages. Cuba is no stranger to economic turbulence, but the coronavirus pandemic placed the country in a position it hasn't been in, in nearly three decades.

In 2020, the government confirmed that its gross domestic product had shrunk by 11 percent. The pandemic played a large part in that decline with travel restrictions reducing tourist arrivals by 94 percent in 2021. Couple that with U.S. sanctions, which were ramped up under former President Donald Trump and still in place under President Biden, and the import-dependent country is now facing food and medicine shortages.

It's not just the impact the pandemic has had on Cuba's economy that's creating the turmoil, it's how it's currently impacting the Cuban people as well.