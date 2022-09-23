DeSantis declares State of Emergency for 24 counties amid TD 9 growing in the Caribbean

The governor has also requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency Friday for 24 counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9.

The governor has also requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm.

Under this emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.

"Tropical Depression 9 has the potential to strengthen and become a major hurricane in the coming days and the Governor is urging Floridians and their families to begin preparing and ensuring their family emergency supply kit is ready and stocked with food, water, and medicine," the governor's office explains in a news release.

Out of the 24 counties, eight counties in the Tampa Bay area are listed, including:

Hardee

Highlands

Hillsborough

Manatee

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

“Today, I signed an Executive Order issuing a State of Emergency due to the threat of Tropical Depression 9,” DeSantis said in a statement. “This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations.

"We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”

To find resources to help you and your family prepare for the storm, click here.

Tropical Depression Nine is expected to gradually strengthen as it continues to move in the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The depression developed early Friday morning from Invest 98-L.

As of the 11 a.m. Friday advisory, TD 9 currently has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is about 515 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. It's currently moving west-northwest at 14 mph.