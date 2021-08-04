x
Florida

DeSantis directs flags to be flown at half-staff for former US Rep. Alcee Hastings

Hastings died Tuesday at the age of 84.
Credit: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool
FILE: Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., speaks during a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Donald Trump, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Flags will be flown at half-staff across Palm Beach County Friday in honor of former U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings who died earlier this week.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is directing all flags at the Palm Beach County Courthouse, the City Hall of Delray Beach, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset. 

Hastings served fifteen terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. In 1979, President Jimmy Carter appointed Hastings as Florida's first Black federal judge. 

He was known as an advocate for minorities, a defender of Israel and a voice for gays, immigrants, women and the elderly. He held senior posts on the House Rules Committee and the Helsinki Commission, which works with other countries on a variety of multinational issues.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

