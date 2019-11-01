Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to remove Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel on Friday, according to multiple sources.

Israel has come under heavy criticism for his agency's response to last February's school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

CBS Miami says two sources have confirmed DeSantis will announce Israel's removal at a news conference at 3 p.m. at the headquarters of the Broward sheriff's office in Fort Lauderdale.

In a news release, DeSantis' office said the governor "will make a statement on holding government officials accountable."

DeSantis has been under pressure to remove Israel. Andrew Pollack, whose daughter died in the shooting, was a member of DeSantis' transition team and said Tuesday that Israel should be suspended for failing to protect the students. He said he expects Israel to be suspended, but DeSantis has not told him anything.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

