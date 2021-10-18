DeSantis orders flags at half-staff for Colin Powell

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday.

FLORIDA, USA — Flags at all local and state buildings in Florida have been ordered to half-staff in memory of former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order directing both the United States and State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday at all local and state buildings.

"Powell was an American patriot who spent over 35 years serving in the United States Army, rising to the rank of Four-Star General," DeSantis wrote in his executive order.

Powell died Monday morning of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell rose to the rank of four-star general and in 1989 became the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In that role, he oversaw the U.S. invasion of Panama and later the U.S. invasion of Kuwait to oust the Iraqi army in 1991.

But his legacy was marred when, in 2003, he went before the U.N. Security Council as secretary of state and made the case for the U.S. war against Iraq at a moment of great international skepticism. He cited faulty information claiming Saddam Hussein had secretly stashed away weapons of mass destruction. Iraq’s claims that it had no such weapons represented “a web of lies,” he told the world body.

In announcing his death on social media, Powell’s family said he had been fully vaccinated.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father and grandfather and a great American,” the family said. Powell had been treated at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.