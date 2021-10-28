DeSantis: Florida files lawsuit against Biden administration over vaccine mandates for federal contractors

The governor said he plans to move forward with a legislative session to discuss policies to protect Floridians' right to choose whether they get vaccinated.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Florida is filing yet another lawsuit against the Biden administration and this time, it's over vaccine mandates for federal contractors.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Thursday morning in Lakeland alongside Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, saying that the mandate impedes Florida's employment policies and threatens the state's economy.

The lawsuit is over the mandate, which requires millions who work as employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition to President Biden, DeSantis and Moody are filing the lawsuit against NASA, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, and officials within the White House Office of Management and Budget and the Department of Defense.

The lawsuit, which was first obtained by Fox News, states "because the government’s unlawful vaccine requirement seeks to interfere with Florida’s employment policies and threaten Florida with economic harm and the loss of federal contracts, the State seeks relief from this Court,"

This lawsuit is an apparent follow-through of a promise the governor made last week to "exhaust every legal option we have" to fight COVID-19 vaccine mandates.