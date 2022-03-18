Gov. DeSantis presents more than $1M in relief funds to Floridians displaced by tornadoes

43 households in Lee and Charlotte counties that applied for support will each be receiving $10,000.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is following through on his promise to provide relief for south Florida communities ravaged by tornadoes in January.

The governor spoke at a Fort Myers community on Friday with state economic leader Dane Eagle and local families recovering from the storm damage.

"We said that we were disappointed when the federal government denied assistance to all the folks that had been displaced from the tornadoes, and we said we were gonna do something about it," DeSantis said.

He's referring to the state's request for aid from FEMA that was denied in February. In response, Florida leaders appealed the denial and began organizing statewide efforts to support the families displaced by the tornadoes.

On Friday, the governor presented $1.1 million in relief funds raised in partnership with Volunteer Florida and the Charlotte Community Foundation.

To start, 43 households in Lee and Charlotte counties that applied for support will each be receiving $10,000. The rest of the funds will remain available to other families in need.

You can apply or donate to the program at FloridaDisaster.org/assistance.

"This is like a light in a dark tunnel," one check recipient named Ellie said. "We are so grateful."

On Jan. 16, the Century 21 Mobile Community was hit by a strong EF-2 tornado. At least 100 homes were damaged and 30 destroyed as the tornado swept through Century 21 and other mobile home communities.

According to the governor's office, 158 homes were destroyed or "sustained major damage."

"We're gonna continue to fight for Floridians and we're gonna continue to fight for people in Lee and Charlotte counties," DeSantis said.

The governor said he also plans to make his way up to Ocala to provide support to families affected by severe weather damage over the weekend.