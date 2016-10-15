DeSantis announces longest Gulf red snapper harvest season

The 45-day summer season and 12-day fall season top the 2021 harvest as the longest in state history.

DESTIN, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced the dates for the longest Gulf red snapper season since the state assumed management of the fish.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the season will last 57 days — two days longer than last year's harvest season which was also reported as the longest season at the time. This year, the harvest season will include both the summer and fall months.

“Snapper season is one of the most exciting times to be fishing in Florida, and I am excited to announce the longest season since the state took over management of red snapper,” DeSantis said in a news release.

“People travel from all over to enjoy the recreational opportunities we have in Florida that can’t be found anywhere else. Florida is proud to continue providing access and opportunities to all who want to experience the Fishing Capital of the World.”

The 45-day summer season starts June 17 and will continue through July 31. The 12-day fall season is the period of time seeing an increase, which will include:

Oct. 8-9

Oct. 15-16

Oct. 22-23

Nov. 11-13 (Veteran’s Day Weekend)

Nov. 25-27 (Weekend after Thanksgiving)