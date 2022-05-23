DeSantis announces Hometown Hero Housing Program offering aid to first responders

Only military members and veterans, first responders, medical personnel, educators, government employees and nonprofit employees are eligible.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — In the face of ongoing issues with the housing market and rent prices in Florida, a new program launched aims to help Sunshine State heroes to get into homes.

At a news conference Monday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the new program called the Hometown Hero Housing Program, which allows all front-line workers to receive real estate savings. All Florida-based military members and veterans, first responders, medical personnel, educators, government employees and nonprofit employees are eligible for money going toward their next home.

According to the program website, home buyers taking advantage of the program save on average $1,950 when purchasing a home and $1,200 when selling a home.

Eligible residents are able to start applying to the program through lenders next week on June 1. DeSantis says after exactly a month, July 1, real estate savings will be distributed to those who qualify.

"I'm really excited about this program, I think it's going to make a difference for [deputies and police officers]...all throughout the state of Florida...," DeSantis said during the news conference. "This will be the highest income eligibility of any of Florida's housing downpayment assistance programs that we've ever had in this state."

"Hometown Heroes is an organization designed to give back to those who help make our communities a better place to live by offering real savings from local and national business partners, and real estate professionals," program leaders wrote on the website. "Our services to heroes are always FREE and never comes with a catch."

Along with the announcement, DeSantis went on to say $363 million in workforce housing will be approved in this year's budget.

"That's the most we've done in a long time, and I think there'll be a lot of people that are going to be able to benefit from that," the governor said.