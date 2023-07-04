Gov. DeSantis plans trip to Japan this month, report says

The Japan News noted DeSantis “has limited diplomatic experience,” while he’s seen as a possible 2024 Republican Party presidential candidate.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ international travel plans might be expanding.

The Japan News reported Friday that DeSantis will visit Tokyo this month as part of a state delegation to promote business with Japan.

“Republicans have … taken an increasingly hardline stance on China and attention would be strongly focused on what DeSantis had to say about the Japan-U.S. alliance and policy toward Beijing,” The Japan News reported. “DeSantis is also coordinating visits to South Korea and Israel, following his planned sojourn to Japan.”

The Japan News noted DeSantis “has limited diplomatic experience,” while he’s seen as a possible 2024 Republican Party presidential candidate. DeSantis made an appearance Friday in Ocala with Enterprise Florida President and CEO Laura DiBella but didn’t mention a possible Japan trip.

DeSantis previously announced plans for a trip to Israel. The Jerusalem Post and Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem said in a news release that he will take part in an event on April 27. In November, DeSantis gave the opening address and welcomed diplomatic delegates during the Southeastern United States-Japan Conference in Orlando.

A news release from the governor’s office at the time expressed an interest in expanding Florida’s partnership with Japan.

Enterprise Florida said that as of 2020, more than 22,000 Floridians were employed by various Japanese-owned companies.