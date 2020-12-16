Gov. DeSantis visits long-term care facility in South Florida

He was joined by Director of Florida Division of Emergency Management Jared Moskowitz.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday visited a long-term care facility Wednesday in South Florida.

He and Director of Florida Division of Emergency Management Jared Moskowitz spoke at the John Knox Village of Pompano Beach. At the end of the news conference, a resident of the facility was administered Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine before DeSantis wheeled her back inside.

Nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the state of Florida are primary targets for distributing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers and first responders.

Broward and Pinellas are pilot counties where strike teams will go into long-term care facilities to administer the vaccine.

