Gov. DeSantis visits long-term care facility in South Florida

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday visited a long-term care facility Wednesday in South Florida.
He and Director of Florida Division of Emergency Management Jared Moskowitz spoke at the John Knox Village of Pompano Beach. At the end of the news conference, a resident of the facility was administered Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine before DeSantis wheeled her back inside.
Nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the state of Florida are primary targets for distributing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers and first responders.
Broward and Pinellas are pilot counties where strike teams will go into long-term care facilities to administer the vaccine.
- Precautionary boil water notice issued for some in northwest Hillsborough County
- Tampa Police detective suspended, charged with 2 counts tampering with evidence
- Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden as president-elect
- Florida will stay open, Gov. DeSantis says, as White House panel urges strict COVID-19 measures
- Florida's Johnson speaking, calling teammates via FaceTime
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter