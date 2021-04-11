'There will be no mandate': Gov. DeSantis wants children's vaccination status left up to parents

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green light for the kid-sized dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is saying "no" to COVID-19 mandates for kids in the state of Florida.

During a press conference Thursday, the governor explained he believes whether or not kids as young as 5 years old get vaccinated should be left for their parents to decide.

"That is a parent's decision," DeSantis said. "We're going to make sure that's enforced and that parents are the ones who can make these key decisions for their children and for their future."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green light for the kid-sized dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. The vaccine is one-third the size of the dose given to teens and adults and is given over two shots administered three weeks apart.

The Biden administration says it will soon have enough vaccines for the nearly 28 million elementary-aged children.

Select CVS, Publix and Walgreens stores in Florida are accepting appointments for children in the coming days.

