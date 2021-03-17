Gov. Ron DeSantis set to speak in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking Wednesday in southwest Florida while pharmacies and drive-thru vaccination sites work to inoculate those 60 and older.
The governor will hold a press conference at 11:25 a.m. at the North Collier Regional Park Exhibit Hall.
According to the location's website, it's a "prime location for adults and children" and includes a water park and tournament fields used to maximize tourism dollars in the county.
Monday marked the first expansion for vaccine eligibility the state is targeting for March. In past press conferences, DeSantis hinted that he plans to further reduce the age range for Floridians to get vaccinated to 55 and older.
