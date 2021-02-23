'Very, very soon': Gov. DeSantis says some police, teachers will be next in line for vaccines

This includes teachers, police officers and any firefighters who have not yet received the vaccine.

Some teachers and law enforcement officials may be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine fairly soon, said Governor Ron DeSantis during a news conference in Hialeah Tuesday.

He said as long as the federally supported COVID-19 vaccination sites continue to get doses, he expects the requirements to get the vaccine to open up to people in specific professions that are 50 years old and up. This includes teachers, police officers and any firefighters who have not yet received the vaccine.

"But the federally supported sites, if, as long as it works out to where the doses will be allowed for this, we want that to be open not just to seniors but for sworn law enforcement and classroom teachers," said DeSantis. "...so we'll start probably 50 and up for the police and the classroom teachers and the fire who hasn't gotten it... and I think we're going to have the ability to do that between these federally supported sites, and some of the new vaccine that may be coming online, very very soon..."

DeSantis said the state is getting close to almost 2.5 million seniors that have been vaccinated and says he's hopeful that COVID-19 numbers will continue to decrease.

He also gave information regarding how seniors in the Miami area can access vaccines through Navarro Discount Pharmacy.