Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to speak Tuesday morning at a school in the Tampa Bay area.

DeSantis will be at Innovation Preparatory Academy in Wesley Chapel, according to a statement from his office. The governor will be joined by Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and Senate President Wilton Simpson.

The governor's office has not given details on what he will be speaking on.

DeSantis' office said Monday he received SB 1054, which would require financial literacy instruction in public schools.

Under the bill, the required credits for a standard high school diploma would be revised to require a half-credit in personal financial literacy and money management. The hope is for the class to help better prepare students for adulthood.

Also on Monday, DeSantis announced he is approving $800 million in the state's budget toward increased teacher compensation. He has not yet approved Florida's record-setting $112.1 billion budget.

The state budget, which Florida lawmakers approved earlier this month, boosts the minimum salary for teachers to at least $47,000. DeSantis didn't directly mention this during Monday's news conference nor say when he plans to approve the final budget.

Finally, a controversial Florida bill that limits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity, upsetting gay rights supporters, awaits DeSantis' signature.