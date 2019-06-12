PENSACOLA, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Friday after a deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

The flags will be flown at half-staff to honor and remember the people who lost their lives, and those who were hurt, during the shooting. DeSantis said the flags will stay at half-staff through sunset on Friday, Dec. 13.

“We are praying hard for the victims and families impacted by today’s shooting at NAS Pensacola. As a Navy veteran, today hits especially close to home. NAS Pensacola is a special place and these brave warriors who wear the wings come here for flight training to protect and serve our great nation. My administration and state agencies have deployed and will continue to provide support personnel and services to all of the military, civilians and families impacted by today’s senseless act of violence.

“Today’s shooting not only strikes at the heart of Northwest Florida, but for the Navy nationwide and around the world. The response we saw from the deputies at Escambia County Sheriff’s office and active personnel responding to the scene is commendable and lives were saved because of the bravery of those wearing the uniform of the U.S. Navy and our local law enforcement, including from those who were wounded and still worked to help others. Their bravery will not be in vain. We have learned that the shooter was a foreign national in the employ of a foreign service and the government of Saudi Arabia needs to make things better for the victims and they’re going to owe a debt here.” DeSantis said.

Four people, including the shooter, were killed. Seven other people, including two deputies were injured during the shooting.

This was the second shooting on a military base this week. On Wednesday a Navy sailor shot three people, killing two before killing himself at Pearl Harbor.

