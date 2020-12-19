Gov. DeSantis shares Florida is the first state in the nation to vaccinate long-term care facility residents

The governor made the announcement in a YouTube video.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In a video highlighting the first week of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida also secured a first for the nation.

"Thanks to our state's strike teams, Florida's now the first state in the nation to vaccinate residents of long-term care facilities," DeSantis said.

Vaccinating those in these facilities was a priority for Florida as the state mobilized the Department of Health, Division of Emergency Management and the Florida National Guard to distribute the vaccine.

DeSantis called getting these residents vaccinated the first step in their return to "normalcy."

Broward and Pinellas Pinellas served as pilot counties for vaccinating people living in skilled nursing facilities and vaccinating the staff members who provide their care.

Here's how the first doses were allocated:

97,500 doses will be sent to hospitals to administer the vaccine to high-contact and high-exposure health care personnel.

60,450 doses of vaccine will be sent to CVS and Walgreens for use in long-term care facilities.

21,450 doses of vaccine will be sent directly to strike teams to go into long-term care facilities to administer the vaccine.

The effort continues as the FDA just issued an emergency use authorization for the nation's second COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna.

Gov. DeSantis laid out the latest vaccine's distribution plan earlier this week saying 367,000 doses should be in the Sunshine State next week. The bright side? It does not require ultra-cold storage, which means hospitals left out of Pfizer's vaccine distribution will get their chance this time around.

Among the 173 hospitals spanning 43 counties, 40 are in the Tampa Bay area. You can read the state's full list of hospitals here.

Overall DeSantis has one key message to those in long-term care facilities, "keep hanging in there; more help is on the way."

