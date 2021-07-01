Gov. DeSantis signs bill to allow the use of hazardous lights in bad weather

The law allows people in the state of Florida to use their hazard lights when experiencing poor driving conditions.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Floridians understand more than anyone how unpredictable the Sunshine State's weather can be. Driving in bad weather can put a lot of stress on some drivers and could often provoke them to turn on their hazard lights when experiencing it. But in Florida, that's been illegal.

10 Tampa Bay previously reported that Florida was among only 10 states in the U.S. that did not allow for an exception for drivers to use their hazards while driving, according to AAA.

That is until Thursday July 1, 2021.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a Transportation bill that will now allow drivers to use their hazard lights on the highway or roads where the speed limit is 55 mph or higher and when there is little to no visibility.

AAA Spokesperson Mark Jenkins feels that although drivers are now allowed to drive with hazardous lights on, they still shouldn't use them being that they are ultimately used for stranded cars.

"I think that ultimately, especially if you’re driving in the rain hazard lights can be confusing and distracting to other drivers around you," he told 10 Tampa Bay traffic anchor Sarah Rosario.

"If you turn on your hazards when you’re driving others behind you might assume you’re stranded and try to take unnecessary evasive maneuvers to get around you,” said Jenkins.

The Department of Highway and Safety reports 460 people were ticketed for driving with their flashers on within the past three years.