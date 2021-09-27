x
Florida

Gov. DeSantis to speak in Merritt Island at Space Florida

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and Space Florida CEO Frank DiBello will join the governor.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a news conference, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. On Sunday, Sept. 12, three Republican presidential prospects, including DeSantis, sharply condemned President Joe Biden’s handling of the end of the war in Afghanistan, rebuking the administration’s conduct of the U.S. withdrawal as weak and as emboldening its adversaries. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Merritt Island Monday morning. 

He is set to speak at Space Florida at 8:50 a.m. and will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and Space Florida CEO Frank DiBello. 

The details of the news conference were not released. 

According to its website, Space Florida was "created through the State to strengthen Florida's position as a global leader in aerospace research, investment, exploration, and commerce." 

The Governor's Commission Report on Space & Aeronautics, which was finalized in 2006, "outlined the potential benefits of realigning the structure and functionality of Space Florida's three predecessor organizations into a new structure."

In 2006, Florida lawmakers passed the Space Florida Act, consolidating Florida's three existing space entities — Florida Space Authority, Florida Space Research Institute, and Florida Aerospace Finance Corporation — into a single new organization. 

