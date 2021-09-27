Gov. DeSantis to speak in Merritt Island at Space Florida

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and Space Florida CEO Frank DiBello will join the governor.

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Merritt Island Monday morning.

He is set to speak at Space Florida at 8:50 a.m. and will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and Space Florida CEO Frank DiBello.

The details of the news conference were not released.

According to its website, Space Florida was "created through the State to strengthen Florida's position as a global leader in aerospace research, investment, exploration, and commerce."

The Governor's Commission Report on Space & Aeronautics, which was finalized in 2006, "outlined the potential benefits of realigning the structure and functionality of Space Florida's three predecessor organizations into a new structure."