DeSantis calls for special session to address Florida property insurance

The official start of the special session is Monday, May 23.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Not more than a week after Florida lawmakers convened a special session on redistricting, Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling senators and representatives to return to Tallahassee in May in order to tackle another issue — property insurance.

According to the governor, the session will focus on any legislation "related to property insurance, reinsurance, changes to the Florida Building Code to improve the affordability of property insurance, the Office of Insurance Regulation, civil remedies, and appropriations."

For months, lawmakers have raised concerns over the state's rising property insurance rates, calling it a crisis. State Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-Pinellas Park, even said the market in Florida is on the verge of collapse.

Brandes earlier made the request for a special session, especially for it to happen before hurricane season arrives. He says lawmakers will likely tackle three key issues during the session:

Florida's Hurricane Catastrophe Fund — lower reinsurance rates so it won't be too expensive for insurers. Lowering rates there would lower how much people pay. Private property insurance market — bolster it so people can price their policies to their wallets and have more insurance options. Fix Citizen's Property Insurance — make sure the state's insurer of last resort isn't taking on too many homeowners. That way they'll be able to pay out claims when they're filed.