DeSantis: State attorney 'refused to prosecute' suspected Orlando shooter for prior crimes

Gov. DeSantis is calling on the state attorney to provide all records of 19-year-old suspected shooter Keith Moses' criminal history.

PINE HILLS, Fla. — In the wake of last week's shooting that left three people dead — a 9-year-old girl, a 38-year-old woman and a 24-year-old TV news reporter— in the Orlando area, Gov. Ron DeSantis is demanding answers about the suspected killer's history.

Ryan Newman, the general counsel for the governor's office, sent a letter to State Attorney Monique Worrell’s office, claiming she "refused to prosecute" a crime that let 19-year-old suspected shooter Keith Moses "remain on the streets."

"The failure of your office to hold this individual accountable for his actions - despite his extensive criminal history and gang affiliation - may have permitted this dangerous individual to remain on the street. Clearly, Mr. Moses should never have been in a position to commit those senseless crimes of last week," the letter reads, in part.

Newman demanded that Worrell provide the governor's office with all records related to Moses' criminal history, with a deadline of March 14.

Moses has a criminal record, with most of his arrests having happened when he was a juvenile, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina. Some of the arrests include possession of a firearm, battery and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Worrell said that Moses' only adult offense was possession of marijuana, but the quantity was too low to be tested, and therefore was not enough to pursue charges.

The state attorney's office issued a statement in response to the letter from the governor's office and a separate letter shared by Sen. Rick Scott on Twitter.

Worrell said her staff was working to compile all the documents they are legally able to provide to DeSantis' office while refuting some of the accusations made in Newman's letter.