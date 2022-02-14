Bills that provide governor with $500M during a state of emergency await DeSantis' signature

The money given to the governor's office's fund would be taken from the general revenue fund.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A pair of bills that were recently passed by Florida lawmakers are seeking to create an emergency fund for the governor to use during a state of emergency.

Last Thursday, in a 99-17 and a 95-22 vote by the House, the bills (SB 96 & SB 98) were passed and sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk. They now await his signature.

Both bills create an “Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund” to allow the governor the ability to circumvent any legislative approval for spending.

The total amount the governor's office will have at its disposal would be $500 million, according to both bills.