TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The 2020 legislative session officially begins Tuesday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will gather with the House and Senate for the "State of the State" address in Tallahassee.

Lawmakers will also be taking up several different issues during the 60-day session. They will also be negotiating a budget for the fiscal year which starts July first.

DeSantis has proposed a $91.4 billion budget.

