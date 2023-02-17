DeSantis: More than $200M going toward efforts to prevent, treat substance abuse

"We think that this will make a difference," said DeSantis in part. "We are always trying to figure out how can we do better."

Example video title will go here for this video

DESTIN, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday in Destin that $205.7 million will be going toward preventing and treating substance abuse.

"Today we are announcing our plan to use the $205.7 million that Florida is receiving from the Opiod Settlement Agreement to further our efforts to prevent and treat substance abuse in the state of Florida," DeSantis said.

CVS and Walgreens agreed to pay state and local governments a combined total of more than $10 billion to settle lawsuits over the toll of opioids back in late December.

During Friday's announcement, DeSantis laid out his plan for where the money would go:

$26 million would go to expand the Coordinated Opioid Recovery, CORE, network. He said the network will expand to 17 counties, currently, it's in 12.

$10.2 million would go into establishing an office of opioid recovery, which is required under the settlement agreement.

$39.4 million for prevention, $92.5 million for treatment, $25.3 million for recovery and peer support, and $11.3 million for tools for data that is collected.

In addition to the $205.7 million, the Opioid Settlement agreed to give $135.4 million directly to local communities, DeSantis said.

"We think that this will make a difference," said DeSantis. "If you look at some of the things we have done leading up to this point. We are always trying to figure out how can we do better, how can we get ahead some of these problems."

Back in October, Florida health officials announced the launch of CORE in Pasco County.