'We're not out of the woods': DeSantis gives update on first lady's cancer battle

The governor said he felt 2022 would be the year he could say his wife was cancer free.

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — Speaking at a news conference on Friday in Lake Butler, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave a brief update on his wife's cancer battle.

DeSantis said he and his wife, First Lady Casey DeSantis, 41, preferred to keep details of the state of her cancer private but felt it was important to let the public know about her diagnosis.

"We're not out of the woods," DeSantis said. "She’s a public figure, a lot of people care about her and a lot of people have been praying for - and that makes a huge difference to us and we really appreciate it."

The governor went on to address criticism of his absence last week, saying he and his wife were in Tampa for cancer treatment.

DeSantis added that he feels 2022 will be the year the family can say his wife is cancer-free.

"We're not through with it. We're getting closer to the end," DeSantis said.