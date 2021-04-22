Gov. DeSantis signs agreement that will help lessen the impact of harmful Lake Okeechobee runoff

WELLINGTON, Fla. — On Earth Day, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took the next step in helping restore the Everglades.
At a Stormwater Treatment Area in Wellington, DeSantis signed the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir’s Project Partnership Agreement.
This agreement is between the State of Florida and the federal government.
The project aims to create a reservoir that would store excess water from Lake Okeechobee. Historically, when water gets too high in Lake Okeechobee it gets discharged into nearby rivers and estuaries, according to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida.
Another component of the project is a treatment wetland that will clean water from Lake Okeechobee, according to the South Florida Water Management District
You can read more about the project here.
