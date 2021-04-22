x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Florida

Gov. DeSantis signs agreement that will help lessen the impact of harmful Lake Okeechobee runoff

Gov. DeSantis signed the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir’s Project Partnership Agreement.

WELLINGTON, Fla. — On Earth Day, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took the next step in helping restore the Everglades.

At a Stormwater Treatment Area in Wellington, DeSantis signed the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir’s Project Partnership Agreement.

This agreement is between the State of Florida and the federal government.

The project aims to create a reservoir that would store excess water from Lake Okeechobee. Historically, when water gets too high in Lake Okeechobee it gets discharged into nearby rivers and estuaries, according to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. 

Another component of the project is a treatment wetland that will clean water from Lake Okeechobee, according to the South Florida Water Management District  

You can read more about the project here.

RELATED: How to celebrate Earth Day 2021 around Tampa Bay

RELATED: 10 free ways to make a difference during Earth Month

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter