Gov. DeSantis speaking for first time since President Trump was projected to win Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis was propelled, in part, from Congress to Tallahassee with the president’s endorsement.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference at noon Wednesday in Tallahassee.

This is the first time the governor is speaking since his ally, President Donald Trump, was projected to win Florida and its 29 electoral college votes.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was propelled, in part, from Congress to Tallahassee with the president’s endorsement and once opted not to name a single issue on which he disagreed with Trump. The two leaders since kept up a working relationship of sorts, more recently through efforts to secure the drug remdesivir for Florida hospitals treating coronavirus patients and maneuvering a way to get cruise ships sailing again.

The president recently joked he would find a way to get rid of DeSantis if he didn't manage to win Florida in the November election.

What other people are reading right now: