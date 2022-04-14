FHP: 2 drivers, 9 passengers injured after car crash in DeSoto County

Seven passengers in the van, including three children, were all left with minor to serious injuries along with the truck's two passengers.

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Two drivers and nine passengers were left with minor to serious injuries from a crash just after midnight Thursday in DeSoto County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford van was traveling south on State Road 31 approaching the intersection of County Road 763 at the same time a Dodge pickup was driving north.

Troopers say the van crossed the centerline and entered the northbound lane, crashing into the front left of the truck.

After impact, the truck reportedly traveled onto the east shoulder of SR-31 and flipped over. The van, on the other hand, rotated and came to a rest in the northbound lanes.

Both drivers were left with serious injuries, FHP reports. Seven passengers in the van, including three children, were all left with minor to serious injuries, along with the truck's two passengers.