Disney changes virtual line system for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

The virtual line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is getting an upgrade.

Ticketholders and annual pass holders will now get to access the virtual line and cam check for an available boarding group starting at 7 a.m. on the day of their park visit reservation.

The new pilot system starts on Nov. 3.

Previously, the virtual queue was only accessible to people physically inside the Hollywood Studios park. And, boarding passes would frequently and quickly run out ever since the ride opened in early December 2019.

Guests now can join the virtual line without having to enter the park first. And, like the previous system, the virtual queue will reopen daily at 2 p.m. for those who didn't get a boarding pass in the morning.

That second virtual line, however, is only open to those inside the park.

"This new approach will make a day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios more enjoyable and relaxing, as guests no longer need to be inside the park each morning to request a boarding group for the first virtual queue opportunity," Disney wrote in a blog post.

The ride's virtual queue is accessible only through the My Disney Experience app, which is also used as the landing spot for guest tickets, passes and reservations.

The multi-faceted, interactive ride puts guests ride in the middle of an epic battle between Resistance fighters and the First Order from the newest trilogy of Star Wars films.

To maximize safety and the number of boarding groups available, Disney added clear barriers between the two rows of seats on each First Order Fleet Transport ride vehicle inside the ride.

