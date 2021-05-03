Disney College Program returns at Walt Disney World in June

It's back! The program was initially stopped in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Those looking to train for a job at the "Most Magical Place on Earth" just received some exciting news as Walt Disney World announced its Disney College Program is coming back.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the theme park's gates to close in 2020 and when it reopened the popular program was noticeably missing. Now, after Disney welcomed back cast members across its property it says it is ready to bring the program back in June.

Those whose experience was cut short or suspended due to the pandemic last year will be invited to reapply and should keep an eye on their emails. Disney says it will contact them about the program's relaunch through an "exclusive communication."

"The Disney College Program has always been a source of optimism and pride for our company with participants who each bring new ideas, talents, and perspectives to the table," the theme park giant wrote. "While that won’t change, we are evolving our Disney Programs to reflect the new world around us."

Some changes are coming with the resurgence of the Disney College Program, including a simplified application process and the addition of year-long arrival dates.

Walt Disney World even temporarily modified eligibility requirements to include anyone who may have already graduated due to the pausing of the program.

"We’re also developing new ways for participants to shape their future careers, exploring a variety of roles and connecting with Disney professionals as they make magic," it wrote.

At this time, Disney International Programs, Disney Culinary Program and programs tied to Disneyland are not yet being brought back.

"We want you to know that we’re relaunching the Program in a thoughtful and responsible way, with the safety of our participants and our working cast always at the forefront of our planning," Walt Disney World wrote.

Disney College Program participants returning to the program this summer will be the first to live at the Flamingo Crossings Village complex.

According to Disney, unit occupancy will be modified and vaccinated participants will be given the option to live with other fully vaccinated participants. There will also be enhanced safety measures, facemask requirements and a contactless move-in experience.

If you're interested in taking part in the Disney College Program you can find more information here.