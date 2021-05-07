Disney Cruise Line could set sail from Port Everglades as soon as 2022

If a deal is reached, one ship from the magical cruise line's fleet would call Fort Lauderdale home.

Disney Cruise Line might soon be able to expand its real estate in Florida by adding Port Everglades to its lineup.

The company, which is currently homeported in Port Canaveral, is looking to bring its magic to the Fort Lauderdale area in 2022-2023.

“We were recently made aware of an emerging opportunity at Port Everglades and are beginning formal discussions to explore this further," a Disney spokesperson told 10 Tampa Bay. "We are grateful for the strong relationship we enjoy with PortMiami and for Miami-Dade County’s ongoing support of the cruise industry.”

And it looks like Port Everglades is also hopeful for a deal to be reached.

An agenda item submitted by the port to the Broward Board of County Commissioners says adding Disney to the Cruise Terminal 4 and Berth 4 slot would bolster the area's economy.

"The economic impact to Broward County will be in job creation, job retention, the generation of personal income and state and local taxes from both the cruise line’s operations as well as the spending of cruise passengers traveling to the area for their cruise," the recommendation read.

In the past, Disney Cruise Line ships have only called Port Everglades home due to storm diversions from their primary homeports. But the company has also operated one of its ships seasonally out of PortMiami since 2012, but that contract expires in 2024.

Under the proposed deal with Disney, the Fort Lauderdale port would be looking at a year-round ship capable of carrying around 3,500. It was not immediately clear what ship Disney would sail out of the port.

No financial impact to the county is reported through the potential deal. Instead, Port Everglades notes that successful completion of negotiations would bring more than a ship to the area, it would also bring an increase in revenue.

The discussion is set for the May 18 Broward County Commissioners meeting where a waiver for the "competitive selection requirements" required to negotiate marine terminals will be sought.

The Disney Cruise Line fleet consists of five ships, including the newly unveiled Disney Wish.