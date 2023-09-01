Heads up, drivers: Here's how to get a new Disney license plate

The newly redesigned Disney license plate will be available at local county tax collector’s offices and license plate agencies throughout Florida.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Great news for Disney adults in Florida, a new Disney license plate that benefits the Make-A-Wish foundation will begin to roll out this week.

According to a news release, the newly redesigned Walt Disney World specialty license plate will be available at local county tax collector’s offices and license plate agencies (DMVs) throughout Florida.

Purchasing the plate will directly benefit Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida, the release details. Most recently, Disney raised more than $2 million raised for this chapter through these license plate sales.

“Disney is our largest wish granter in the world, and they know just how important it is to create joy and hope for children and families who need it most,” Anne Cuba, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida, said in a statement.

“This new license plate is the latest way we are making big impacts for wish families in Florida, and I can’t wait to see it hit the roads soon as even more Florida drivers join us in making wishes come true.”

Disney first introduced the specialty license plate during their 50th Anniversary.