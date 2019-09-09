ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World lovers in Florida have a new ticket option.

The Seasonal Flex ticket gives people three or four-day options that can be used most days through Feb. 29, 2020.

Tickets include admissions to one theme park a day: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios or Disney's Animal Kingdom, and the tickets don’t have to be used on consecutive days.

The three-day Seasonal Flex ticket is priced at $249 plus tax, while the four-day ticket is priced at $269 plus tax.

Tickets can be upgraded to include the “park hopper” option that lets people visit more than one park on the same day for $35 more.

RELATED: Disney offers 'Mid-Day Magic' ticket for afternoon and evening admission

RELATED: Disney World raises ticket prices again for busiest days

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter