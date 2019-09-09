ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World lovers in Florida have a new ticket option.
The Seasonal Flex ticket gives people three or four-day options that can be used most days through Feb. 29, 2020.
Tickets include admissions to one theme park a day: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios or Disney's Animal Kingdom, and the tickets don’t have to be used on consecutive days.
The three-day Seasonal Flex ticket is priced at $249 plus tax, while the four-day ticket is priced at $269 plus tax.
Tickets can be upgraded to include the “park hopper” option that lets people visit more than one park on the same day for $35 more.
