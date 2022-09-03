Reports: Disney's Hollywood Studios, EPCOT streets flood following rainfall

The proof? Many people took to social media to upload videos of the flooding.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Imagine this: You're at Walt Disney World with all the sights, entertainment and food, but then suddenly you're trudging through high water on the ground.

That's how a lot of people's day ended Monday after EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios received a downpour leading to flooding in the streets.

It looked like a new lazy river running down Hollywood Boulevard, Deadline explained.

The National Weather Service radar showed a good-sized rain cell passing through the area of the park right at closing time, the media outlet reports.

The proof? Many people went to social media to upload videos of the flooding.

In a video posted to Twitter by @minorthr, families could be seen running and walking in the water heading out of the amusement park — only some with rain ponchos on.

They suggested Hollywood Studios possibly had a "drainage problem."

I’m no expert but I think @Disney has a drainage problem at Hollywood studios. pic.twitter.com/dTl2uvTVH8 — minorthr (@minorthr) March 8, 2022

Ed Holmstrom says guests "weren't expecting 3 [inches] of rain while at Hollywood Studios."

His video posted to Twitter shows people walking on the sidewalk and in the flooded road towards the exit while the rain continues to pour.

@nynjpaweather Lake Buena Vista has the tri-state region beat tonight. We weren’t expecting 3” of rain while at Hollywood Studios. pic.twitter.com/FBnNHh8msU — Ed Holmstrom (@ed_holmstrom) March 8, 2022

EPCOT was swamped with waters ankle-high, with amusement park goer Brian Raegan saying, "Epcot is now a water park" in a Facebook post.

Epcot is now a water park 😵‍💫 Posted by Brian Reagan on Monday, March 7, 2022

Someone who knows a bit about the weather was also at the park during the downpour.

BBC Weather Presenter Sara Thornton wrote in a tweet, "One cast member said he'd never seen the like in 17 years..."

Flash flooding @WaltDisneyWorld @DisneyParks Hollywood Studios this eve. One cast member said he’d never seen the like in 17 years… #florida #disney pic.twitter.com/AKL3TUz4ES — Sara Thornton (@SaraThornton1) March 8, 2022

Another video posted to Twitter showed the Disney guest running through the rainwater, with the tweet saying, "This was me approx. an hour ago...not shown is a person doing push-ups in the rainy street and someone body sliding into the puddle."

Talk about turning a bad situation into a good one!

This was me approx. an hour ago… not shown is a person doing push-ups in the rainy street and someone body sliding into the puddle pic.twitter.com/qJq7DfEbPZ — kelly KACHOWski (@wdwkelly) March 8, 2022