Walt Disney World unveils new Swan Reserve hotel

ORLANDO, Fla. — The newest addition to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin has arrived just in time for the theme park's 50th-anniversary celebration.

Positioned near the resort is a new 14-story hotel called the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve. Inside, guests can stay in one of 349 rooms with floor-to-ceiling views of Walt Disney World.

According to a press release, the hotel is within walking distance of EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios and "provides the ideal opportunity for guests to be in the heart of Disney’s big celebration."

“With its relaxing atmosphere, fascinating design, stunning views, perfect proximity, and adjacent location to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, guests have every option imaginable for a magical getaway," Area General Manager Sean Verney said. “This is the moment we all have been waiting for and we look forward to offering an experience like nothing else, thanks to a location that’s like nowhere else.”

The Swan Reserve will also have a Mediterranean restaurant "Amare" that will operate as a grab-n-go cafe, a pool area and a fire pit. Guests who book their stay at the hotel will also be able to get extra time in the theme parks through early entry and extended evening hours.

According to a press release, the hotel's design inspiration is a tribute to the environment around it like Crescent Lake and orange blossoms.