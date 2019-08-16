ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World guests more interested in fireworks finales and early morning rope drops now have a ticket option just for them.

Disney announced Thursday it now offers a "Mid-Day Magic" ticket that allows for admission to any of the theme parks after noon. The tickets are available in two-day, three-day and four-day packages that can be used at one park per day.

The packages are available to use through Dec. 15, though the tickets expire a certain number of days after the selected start date. The two-day tickets expire four days after a selected start date, the three-day tickets expire after five days and the four-day tickets expire seven days after the chosen start date.

Two-day tickets start at $88 a day; $176 total.

Three-day tickets start at $84 a day; $252 total.

Four-day tickets start at $79 a day; $316 total.

While the company said this new offer is a flexible deal ahead of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opening, the return of the Epcot Food & Wine Festival and all the other fall and winter events, it also could be a way to alleviate the early-morning surge of guests in the parks.

Just as Disney is offering mid-day admission, it's also letting resort guests get Extra Extra Magic Hours for Hollywood Studios for the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. People staying at hotels on Disney property will be able to get into Hollywood Studios as early at 6 a.m. Sept. 1 through Nov. 2.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens Aug. 29. Through Aug. 31, the park will open at 6 a.m. for all guests.

