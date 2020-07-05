Disney Springs to reopen May 20

Disney World's shopping complex has been closed for more than a month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you desperately miss Disney World, there's a little light at the end of the theme park closure tunnel.

Disney Springs will begin a phased reopened on May 20, Disney announced Thursday.

What does that phased reopening look like? Disney said, "a limited number of shopping and dining experiences that are owned by third-party operating participants will begin to open during this initial phase."

So, that means Disney-owned stores like World of Disney might not be open during the first phase of reopening at the Springs.

The rest of Disney World, including its theme parks and resorts, will stay closed for now. As of this week, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said there is still no time frame available for when the theme parks will reopen.

"Disney Springs will begin to reopen in a way that incorporates enhanced safety measures, including increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both cast members and guests, limited-contact guest services and additional safety training for cast members," Disney said in a blog post.

During this phased reopening, the Springs will have limitations on guest capacity, parking and operating hours. Disney said it will have more details on these changes as it gets closer to May 20.

During a company earnings call on Tuesday, Disney announced Shanghai Disneyland will reopen May 11. The park in China was one of the first Disney theme parks to close because of the pandemic. It had been closed since January.

What other people are reading right now: