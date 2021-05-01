Walt Disney World's immersive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort set to open in 2022

The park says the two-night, all-immersive adventure "goes beyond anything Disney has ever created before."

ORLANDO, Fla. — Immerse yourself in a galaxy far, far away...right here in Florida.

This Stars Wars Day (#MayThe4thBeWithYou), Walt Disney World announced additional details about its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort, an all-immersive, two-night vacation experience.

The park says that the experience "goes beyond anything Disney has ever created before." So what exactly does it have in store?

Guests will get the chance to make the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser their home for two nights, but not before boarding a special launch pod and making a hyperspace jump to an intergalactic destination.

Once they arrive in a galaxy far, far away, visitors can enjoy meals with their favorite other-worldly characters at the Crown of Corellia Dining Room before returning to their cabins, which each have a window with a view into space.

The experience also features opportunities to train in the ancient ways of the lightsaber, learn more about the inner workings of the Halcyon starcruiser and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu to further your adventure inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Guests aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will even get the first look at a brand new type of lightsaber, created by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development.

The resort experience debuts in 2022. More information is available on Disney's website.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at #WaltDisneyWorld Resort will take you to a galaxy far, far away starting in 2022 for an all-immersive, vacation experience💫 What does “all-immersive” mean? Here’s a little hint…https://t.co/MKnATZ0Mw6 #Maythe4thBeWithYou #GalacticStarcruiser pic.twitter.com/4OM29n0hXu — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) May 4, 2021