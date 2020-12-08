Disney World offers $49 a day ticket deal for Florida residents

Disney World has been reopened for a month, and it dropped some new ticket deals for locals to come enjoy the parks.
The Florida Resident Disney Magic Flex Ticket has multi-day ticket options starting at $49 per day for a four-day ticket. There are also two-day and three-day ticket packages available.
Here's a breakdown of the pricing for each package:
2-Day Ticket: $130 ($65/day)
Can be used any days through Sept. 30
3-Day Ticket: $174 ($58/day)
Can be used any days through Nov. 20; Nov. 29 through Dec. 18
4-Day Ticket: $195 ($49/day)
Can be used any days through Nov. 20; Nov. 29 through Dec. 18
The tickets can be used consecutive or non-consecutive days at one park per day.
A theme park reservation and a valid theme park ticket for the same park on the same date are required for each person to visit Disney World parks.
Learn more about the Magic Flex Ticket here.
