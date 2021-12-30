Disney World reaches full capacity for the rest of the year

The theme park's website shows that over the next two days, there is no availability at its theme parks and hotels.

ORLANDO, Fla. — There's no room left for visitors looking to book a trip to the most magical place on earth. According to Disney World's website, for the rest of the year, the company has no availability at its theme parks or hotels.

The website shows Disney World's parks have reached full capacity on Dec. 30 and 31.

Even if you are an annual pass holder or have a ticket for one of the theme parks, Disney World requires guests to reserve a spot online in order to control park capacity.

Disney World hasn't said what its capacity limit is but it's not unusual for parks to turn away guests once it's reached.