Disney World plans to open one of its water parks in March 2021

Disney said it hopes to open either Typhoon Lagoon or Blizzard Beach on March 7, 2021.

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a spring break and summer season of closures because of the coronavirus pandemic, one of Disney World's two water parks could be open by March 7, 2021.

That's according to new details posted on Disney World's web page on everything guests need to know before heading to the parks amid the pandemic.

"Pending government approvals, we currently plan to reopen one of the two Disney water parks on March 7, 2021," Disney said.

When one of the water parks do reopen, Disney said it will release details about a phased reopening plan, including which park will reopen first.

Annual passholders impacted by the prolonged closure of the water parks can find more details and options for ticket add-ons and extensions here.

Disney World's four main theme parks have been reopened since mid-July at reduced capacity with new health and safety protocols, including mask requirements and social distancing.

