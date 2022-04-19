Disney World no longer requires masks on transportation

The change includes buses and monorails.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Following suit with other companies, Walt Disney World is no longer requiring guests to wear face coverings on all of its modes of transportation.

The change comes after a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation Monday. The ruling determined the mandate exceeded the authority of U.S. health officials in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disney's change means masks will be optional while riding the theme park's buses and monorails. Mask requirements were already dropped for fully-vaccinated guests using the Disney Skyliner.

"It is recommended Guests who are not fully vaccinated continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters and on enclosed transportation," Disney's website reads.

Since February 2022, guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 were no longer required to wear masks at both indoor and outdoor locations.